ARRL is inviting campus radio clubs to join a Facebook Live Event on Wednesday, October 16, at 6:30 PM PDT and MST; 7:30 PM MDT; 8:30 PM CDT, or 9:30 PM EDT. The University of Arizona Amateur Radio Club (K7UAZ) is hosting the event.

ARRL staff member Bob Inderbitzen, NQ1R, and students from the radio club will discuss topics involving Amateur Radio clubs at colleges and universities, including how to recruit student members, popular activities for campus radio clubs, and Amateur Radio as a springboard for career connections, networking, and practical experience. Your ideas and questions are welcome, and student radio club members and advisors may participate.

This event will stream live on the ARRL Collegiate Amateur Radio Initiative (CARI) Facebook group, where collegiate radio clubs may share information, techniques, and resources. The ARRL Collegiate Amateur Radio Initiative is sponsored in part by the W1YSM Snyder Family Collegiate Amateur Radio Endowment Fund.