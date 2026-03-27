ARRL Solar Update
Solar activity was at low levels with seven numbered active regions
on the disk.
The largest event of the period was a C3.7 flare on March 25 from
Region 4400. Region 4403, which was numbered last period, is the
suspected source of several flares observed beyond the limb prior to
its rotation onto the disk. Due to its proximity to the northeast
limb, foreshortening continues to prevent a definitive
characterization of its complexity and extent.
The remaining disk regions exhibited varying degrees of decay and
evolution. Region 4397 has dissipated into a small unipolar group,
while Region 4398 underwent penumbral decay. Region 4399 remained
largely stable, though it continues to fluctuate between a unipolar
and bipolar state due to the short-lived trailing spots. Significant
internal changes were noted in the more complex groups: Region 4400
experienced extensive reconfiguration and flux emergence, and gained
a gamma configuration. Similarly, Region 4401 exhibited persistent
flux emergence and an expansion of penumbral area in its trailing
spots. Region 4402 showed a decline in its leader spot cluster.
No Earth-directed coronal mass ejections (CMEs) were observed in
available coronagraph imagery. Solar activity is expected to be low
with a chance for M-class (R1-R2/minor-moderate) flares through March
28.
For the first several hours of the reporting period, solar wind
parameters reflected the continued waning influence of a negative
polarity coronal hole high-speed stream (-CH HSS). During this time,
solar wind speed decreased from approximately 550 km/s to 515 km/s.
On March 25, a transient CME began its passage through the near-Earth
environment. Accompanied by a rise in solar wind speed to a peak of
633 km/s. Solar wind parameters are expected to remain mildly
enhanced as current influences diminish. Additional enhancements are
anticipated on March 26, following the arrival of another component
of the March 22 CME. Following this passage, a gradual return to a
nominal, slow-speed regime is forecast through March 28.
Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's
Ionosphere, March 26, 2026, by F. K. Janda, OK1HH:
Solar activity declined during the first half of March. Despite
preliminary forecasts of a subsequent increase, it not only remained
low for another week, but observations also showed no signs of an
impending rise. Eventually, however, solar activity did begin to
rise, while the power flux of solar radio noise at a wavelength of
10.7 cm (abbreviated as solar flux) rose to the level seen in early
February.
The increase in geomagnetic activity also came as a surprise.
Although it initially recurred as expected after 27 days (i.e., March
13–14), the next recurrence not only came later, but the disturbance
lasted twice as long as expected, while was particularly intense on
March 22 (reaching G3 instead of the anticipated G1–G2). However,
given the presence of large coronal holes No. 31 and 33 in the center
of the solar disk—that is, facing Earth—the intensity of the
disturbance may not have been a surprise.
Similarly, regarding future developments, it can be assumed that the
next geomagnetic disturbance will occur later, and the same applies
to the expected increase in solar activity; however, this will still
be during the third decade of April, when we can expect the first
occurrences of the sporadic E layer in the mid-latitudes of the
Earth’s northern hemisphere. This, combined with the expected
increase in daily MUF values, should improve DX signal propagation on
the upper shortwave bands
The Predicted Planetary A Index for March 28 to April 3 is 5, 8, 15,
10, 5, 5, 18 with a mean of 9.4. The Predicted Planetary K Index is
2, 3, 4, 3, 2, 2, 5 with a mean of 3. 10.7 centimeter flux is 130,
128, 125, 125, 130, 120, 120 with a mean of 125.4.
For more information concerning shortwave radio propagation, see
http://www.arrl.org/propagation and the ARRL Technical Information
Service web page at, http://arrl.org/propagation-of-rf-signals. For
an explanation of numbers used in this bulletin, see
http://arrl.org/the-sun-the-earth-the-ionosphere . Information and
tutorials on propagation can be found at, http://k9la.us/ .
Also, check this:
https://bit.ly/3Rc8Njt
"Understanding Solar Indices" from September 2002 QST.
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