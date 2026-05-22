Solar activity continued at low levels during the past 24 hours with

four active regions on the visible disk. The largest events were a

C1.0 on May 20 from the northeast limb and a C1.0/Sf, also on May 20,

from Region 4439 that was accompanied by Type-III radio sweeps. This

region was responsible for the majority of the period’s activity,

which otherwise included a B8.7 flare on May 20 from Region 4436.

Region 4441 showed some development during the period while 4443

remained stable. Coronal activity was observed in CCOR-1 imagery

after May 20, but additional data is needed for further analysis.



Solar wind parameters trended toward background conditions with

speeds reaching a peak of 542 km/s on May 20 and then decreasing

steadily throughout the reporting period, ending at ~450 km/s.



Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the

Earth's Ionosphere May 22 - May 28, 2026 by F. K. Janda, OK1HH



The number of sunspot groups on the solar disk ranged from three to

seven over the past week; their total area was not large, while their

magnetic structure was relatively simple. Nevertheless, isolated

C-class flares were recorded. In addition, there was even an M-class

flare recorded on Sunday, May 17 (in AR 4435 near the northwestern

limb of the solar disk, peaking at 0339 UT). Thanks to the Solar

Orbiter probe, however, we know that the situation will change.

Because, in a location where there was no group of sunspots during

the previous solar cycle, not only is there a group now, but it is

also quite extensive. Its edge is already slowly beginning to appear

on the southeastern limb of the solar disk. While a week later, we

can expect the peak of activity within the current solar rotation.



The geomagnetic field will be mostly quiet to unsettled in the coming

days, after which its activity will rise, initially slightly—and a

disturbance can be expected toward the end of the month. This will

result in a generally favorable development for the ionosphere for

the remainder of May. This includes increases in geomagnetic

activity, during which, depending on the timing, MUF values may

temporarily rise.



The Predicted Planetary A Index for May 23 to May 29 is 5, 5, 5, 5,

12, 10, and 8 with a mean of 7.The Predicted Planetary A Index for

May 23 to May 29 is 5, 5, 5, 5, 12, 10, and 8 with a mean of 7.1. The

Predicted Planetary K Index is 2, 2, 2, 2, 4, 3, and 3 with a mean of

2.6. 10.7 centimeter flux is 112, 112, 115, 115, 115, 120, and 125

with a mean of 116.3.



For more information concerning shortwave radio propagation, see

http://www.arrl.org/propagation and the ARRL Technical Information

Service web page at, http://arrl.org/propagation-of-rf-signals. For

an explanation of numbers used in this bulletin, see

http://arrl.org/the-sun-the-earth-the-ionosphere . Information and

tutorials on propagation can be found at, http://k9la.us/ .



Also, check this:



https://bit.ly/3Rc8Njt



"Understanding Solar Indices" from September 2002 QST.