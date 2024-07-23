The Vice Director of the ARRL Southeastern Division, Jeffrey J. “Jeff” Beals, WA4AW, has become a Silent Key. He died on July 20, 2024. Beals, who was born in 1951, devoted a lifetime of service to amateur radio, having served in many local clubs, the ARRL Field Organization, and on the ARRL Board of Directors. He was also elected Vice President of the Quarter Century Wireless Association (QCWA) in 2023.

Beals was first licensed at the age of 12 in the early 1960s in his native Long Beach, New York. He was active with the local 5 Towns Radio Club and Nassau County Amateur Radio Emergency Service® and RACES. He even had a 2-meter radio on his bicycle. He held Amateur Extra Class and First-Class Radiotelephone licenses from the FCC.

His service with amateur radio emergency communications included serving as Section Emergency Coordinator for the ARRL Southern Florida Section, Assistant SEC, District Emergency Coordinator for the Gold Coast District, Emergency Coordinator and County RACES Officer for Lee and Palm Beach Counties. He was also a member of the ARRL National Emergency Response Planning Committee. He was certified at all levels of ARRL Amateur Radio Emergency Communications Courses, public relations training, and advanced FEMA training.

Beals received State of Florida commendations for service with Hurricanes Andrew and Katrina. He was also deployed to Hurricanes Frances, Jean, Wilma, Matthew & Irma.

ARRL Southeastern Division Director Mickey Baker, N4MB, recalls that Beals’ passion for service involved getting others active in service as well. “Jeff was a connector – his ‘superpower’ was finding volunteers and organizing events so that others would see the value of their service. ‘We’ll see you next time!’ And you knew he would call. He ‘volunteered’ many of us to charitable runs and bike rides, the South Florida Fair and many other events that promoted amateur radio, and hamfests. He volunteered entire clubs then challenged us to show,” wrote Baker of his long-time friend.

Beals was also active with the QCWA which he most recently served as national Vice President. He was Secretary/Treasurer of the Palm Beach Chapter 111 since 1999 and a member of the national board of directors and Historian. He was also a member of the Highlands, Edison, Everglades & Citrus Chapters of QCWA.

He was a life member of ARRL, QCWA, OOTC, and AWA and a Fellow of the Radio Club of America. Beals was also Past President of the Fort Myers and West Palm Beach Amateur Radio Clubs and a member of the Wellington Radio Club, Port St. Lucie Amateur Radio Association, Florida Contest Group, Florida East Coast DX Club and life member of the Fort Myers Amateur Radio Club, West Palm Beach Amateur Radio Club, Gold Coast Amateur Radio Association and Martin County Amateur Radio Association. Section Manager of the ARRL Southern Florida Section Barry Porter, KB1PA, worked closely with Beals. “Jeff knew the lay of the land and how to get things done. He showed me the ropes so I could be an effective section manager.”

Beals held membership in the ARRL A-1 Operators Club, Old Timers Club & Royal Order of the Wouff Hong. He also was named "Ham of the Year" by the West Palm Beach ARC. He was an ARRL Certified Examiner and Volunteer Examiner with ARRL and a Volunteer Examiner with W5YI and Laurel VECs.

Baker said the boardroom will not be the same. “I will miss Jeff at ARRL Board meetings – he would lean over and give me insight into ongoing (live) issues, and we always discussed difficult issues. Jeff has long-time friends, some from high school, on the ARRL Board,” said Baker.

Beals is survived by his wife, Myra Kitchen, K3PGH. Donations in memory of Jeff Beals may be made to the ARRL Diamond Club, a fund which supports ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio®. A memorial service will be held Friday, July 26, at 11:00 AM at The Beth Israel Memorial Chapel, 11115 Jog Road, Boynton Beach, Florida 33437.

With thanks to Section Manager of the ARRL Southern Florida Section, Barry Porter, KB1PA, for assembling information for this memorial.