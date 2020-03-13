As part of efforts under way to help protect the health and safety of ARRL Headquarters employees and volunteers from the impacts of the coronavirus, ARRL has decided to suspend all tours and guest visits to Hiram Percy Maxim Memorial Station W1AW and ARRL Headquarters, effective Monday, March 16. Out of an abundance of caution, this suspension will be in effect until further notice.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to our members and their guests who had been planning to visit us in Newington, Connecticut. We feel, however, that this is a necessary precaution and is in keeping with the guidance being provided by federal and local health professionals.

We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we all endeavor to deal with this difficult public health situation.