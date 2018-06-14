The ARRL/TAPR Digital Communications Conference (DCC) seeks technical papers for presentation at the conference held September 14 – 16 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and for publication in the Conference Proceedings published by ARRL. Conference presentation is not required for publication. Papers are due by July 31 to Maty Weinberg, KB1EIB, ARRL, 225 Main St., Newington, CT 06111, or via email.

The ARRL/TAPR DCC is an international forum for radio amateurs to meet, publish their work, and present new ideas and techniques. Topics include, but are not limited to, software-defined radio, digital voice systems, digital satellite communications, precision timing, digital signal processing, APRS, spread spectrum, networking over Amateur Radio, wireless networking protocols, and topics that advance the Amateur Radio art.

Submission guidelines are on the TAPR website.