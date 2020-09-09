The 2020 ARRL/TAPR Digital Communications Conference (DCC) on September 11 – 12 will be streamed live on YouTube. No registration is needed; the URL will be announced via the TAPR website. A preliminary schedule has been posted. The 39th Annual ARRL/TAPR DCC will employ the Zoom video communications and YouTube video-sharing platforms.

Registered DCC attendees participating via Zoom will be able to interact with presenters and other attendees via a chatroom, as well as raise “a virtual hand” to ask questions, TAPR said. Non-registered DCC attendees may watch the livestream on YouTube but won’t be able to ask questions or chat.

DCC registration is free for TAPR members and $30 for non-members, who will receive a 100% discount at checkout. Non-members who would like to join TAPR and receive the free DCC pass can simply add TAPR membership and DCC registration to their shopping carts. After checkout, they will receive the free DCC pass when their membership is processed.