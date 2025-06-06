The second session of the ARRL Teachers Institute on Wireless Technology (TI) to be held outside of ARRL Headquarters was a success this week in Louisiana. It follows on a successful offsite institute held earlier this year in New York City.

Eleven teachers gathered in Lake Charles for the latest session. The event was featured in local news and empowered the teachers to incorporate amateur radio and wireless technology into their existing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) classes.

The program’s success has led to massive growth, with 13 sessions already announced for 2025, and more to come. “We tried something new with taking things on the road,” said ARRL Education and Learning Manager Steve Goodgame, K5ATA, “and it worked out for us really well on Staten Island.”

TIs are funded entirely by donations to the ARRL Education and Technology Fund. Providing the mobile sessions eliminates some of the travel expenses with bringing educators to ARRL Headquarters in Connecticut. “It also makes it easier for teachers to participate. If they can benefit from the program without as much travel impacting their already busy lives, it gets them in the door much more easily,” said Goodgame.

The event was held in partnership with the Louisiana Region 5 STEM Center. It kicks off the summer TI “road show” sessions. Another is planned in Kilgore, Texas, and at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab in Maryland.