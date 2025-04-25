Applicants for the summer 2025 sessions of the ARRL Teachers Institute on Wireless Technology must apply by April 30 to be considered. The application process is straightforward. Interested educators can find the web form at www.arrl.org/ti. ARRL covers all the costs of the TI, including travel, but there is a $100 application fee if the teacher is accepted.

The Teachers Institutes are a productive week for those who attend. The program is designed to not just introduce amateur radio to classrooms, but more importantly to enable teachers to build content around wireless technology of all kinds into their lessons.

Part of ARRL’s mission is to inspire the next generation of radio amateurs, but through this program the ripple effects spread into all things related to radio engineering. ARRL Education and Learning Manager Steve Goodgame, K5ATA, said teachers leave fired up about radio. “To see the excitement these educators have after a TI is very rewarding. We see success when that enthusiasm ripples out across communities, and we want to reach more teachers than ever before,” said Goodgame.

ARRL has expanded the program for 2025, doing sessions around the country. The first field session was held on Staten Island in New York City. Other regions are planned for 2025.

IN THEIR OWN WORDS: Staten Island Technical High School Students talk about the program, January 2025 QST Digital Edition

The Teachers Institute is funded entirely by donations to the ARRL Technology and Education Fund. Over the winter, ham radio YouTubers and donors raised $41,000 for the program in a telethon.

“We rely on the community to support this program, and donors have seen the success and wanted to be a part of it. They have enabled the growth and expansion of TI, and now we hope to get more applicants who want to come participate in this amazing professional development opportunity,” said Goodgame.