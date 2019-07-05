The deadline to apply for the 2019 ARRL Teachers Institute program has been extended until Friday, May 10. As part of educational outreach to schools through our Education & Technology Program, ARRL each summer offers multiple sessions of the Teachers Institute on Wireless Technology, an expenses- paid professional development seminar.

The Teachers Institute has provided teachers at all grade levels with tools and strategies to introduce basic electronics, the science of radio, space technology and satellite communications, weather science, micro-controllers, and basic robotics in their classrooms. The curriculum is designed for motivated teachers and other school staff who want to learn more about wireless technology and bring that knowledge to their students.