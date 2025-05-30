The ARRL Teachers Institute on Wireless Technology (TI) has 13 sessions announced in 2025, with more in the works. The program, from ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® is a donor-funded professional development program designed to help classroom teachers elevate their science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) programs using wireless technology.

“This is all possible because of the high level of confidence that our donors have in the program. We are grateful that many have stepped up to make this all possible,” said ARRL Director of Development Kevin Beal, K8EAL. Through donations to the ARRL Education and Technology Program, donors have entrusted ARRL to help teachers integrate amateur radio into their curriculum.

The support has been from all levels. During a YouTube telethon to benefit the program, individual hams contributed more than $21,000, which unlocked another $20,000 challenge gift from donors. David Ginsburg, N3BKV, funded an endowment in the name of his parents. The Hy and Mimi Ginsburg Educator position is the first of several major gifts to the program.

“We are so excited that we get to grow the program this year,” said ARRL Education and Learning Manager Steve Goodgame, K5ATA. Part of that growth has involved making sessions available in local communities across the country. After a successful first remote session was held on Staten Island, another will take place next week in Louisiana. The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab is hosting one later in the year.

“The success of the program is evident, but the lasting impact may go even further than we can measure today," said Goodgame. Network media outlets have covered programs built by TI graduates, and there are hundreds of active hams in the schools that TI graduates lead.

The momentum continues to build around the program. “We’re seeing a huge response from the education world. Word is spreading, and teachers are excited for what the TI can help them accomplish,” said Goodgame.

Beal says those wishing to contribute to this entirely donor-funded program can visit www.arrl.org/givetostem.