Newington, CT – January 3, 2025 – ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® has introduced a sweepstakes, offering members the chance to win an Icom Dream Station including a limited-edition IC-7760 HF/50 MHz transceiver, IC-PW2 amplifier, and microphone, generously donated by Icom America.

The ARRL Sweepstakes will run from January 3 to December 31, 2025. It is an exciting centerpiece of a year-long campaign to encourage new membership, and a fun way for current members to extend their support for ARRL.

Dream Big!

The lucky winner will receive one grand prize that includes a dream station comprised of the latest amateur radio equipment from Icom:

IC-7760 HF/50 MHz 200 W Transceiver – Icom 60th Anniversary Signature Edition

IC-PW2 1 kW Linear Amplifier

SM-50 Advanced Desktop Microphone

The winner will also receive a limited-edition Seiko watch celebrating Icom’s 60th Anniversary.

Dream Now!

Participation in the sweepstakes is open to ARRL Full members in the US (see Official Rules). Members will automatically earn sweepstakes entries when they:

Join or Renew Membership – earn 1 entry

– earn 1 entry Set up Auto-Renewal – earn 2 entries

– earn 2 entries Donate to the ARRL Diamond Club – earn 1 entry for every $50 donated

Members can earn up to six (6) entries during the year-long campaign.

