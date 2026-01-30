ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® will announce the winner of the ARRL Sweepstakes Icom® Dream Station at Orlando HamCation®, coming to the Central Florida Fairgrounds February 13 – 15, 2026.

Hosted by the Orlando Amateur Radio Club and serving as the ARRL Southeastern Division Convention, HamCation features exhibits, technical and operating forums, a large flea market and tailgate area, and opportunities to meet ARRL officials and program representatives. Attendees can learn about initiatives, including the ARRL Year of the Club and the America250 Worked All States Award.

A Saturday night banquet will include the presentation of HamCation Awards and a keynote address from ARRL Senior Director of Marketing and Innovation Bob Inderbitzen, NQ1R. Details and updates are available at hamcation.com.