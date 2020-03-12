For the ARRL 160-Meter Contest taking place December 4 – 6 UTC, the ARRL Programs and Services Committee — on behalf of the ARRL Board of Directors — will award a new “John Devoldere, ON4UN, Memorial Plaque” each year to the Single-Operator, High-Power (SOHP) winner. A giant in the field of low-band DXing and contesting, Devoldere died on November 9.

An ARRL Life member, Devoldere may be best known outside of his 160-meter activity as the author of the popular ON4UN’s Low-Band DXing, published by ARRL, as well as other books, including Ethics and Operating Procedures for the Radio Amateur (coauthored with Mark Demeuleneere, ON4WW).

The initial award will be made for the 2020 edition of the ARRL 160-Meter Contest. This is a CW-only event.