ARRL will have two exhibits at the the QSO Today Ham Expo. One will offer opportunities to meet ARRL Lab engineers, who will answer questions and share tips on an array of topics. ARRL CEO David Minster, NA2AA, will deliver the Expo’s keynote address at 2000 UTC on Saturday, March 13.

The Expo has a packed line-up of 87 speakers and workshops spread across 10 different virtual theatres. March 13 and 14 sessions start at 1600 UTC. Presentation topics will appeal to amateur radio newcomers and veterans alike. Since it’s impossible to watch all the live presentations of interest, attendees can return to the platform anytime through April 12 to see any presentations.

A full-day track on “Amateur Space Radio” will cover beginner to advanced levels. The Expo’s Youth Forum on Sunday morning will be organized by Carol Perry, WB2MGP. Advanced presentation topics will include “Pipeline Type Radio Wave Propagation” and “Double Inverted HF Delta Skeleton Slot Antenna.” Less-experienced hams may want to watch such presentations as “Getting Started in Remote HF Operating” and “An Overview of Parks on the Air.”

Other Expo features include:

Live kit-building workshops.

A tour through the virtual exhibit hall, which will be filled with popular amateur radio manufacturers and suppliers.

Live demonstrations of the latest gear.

New video technology, to provide a better experience for attendees to engage with exhibitors.

Virtual lounges, where you can meet fellow hams via the latest video technology.

A number of exhibitors conducting prize drawings.

Those who want to explore the Virtual Ham Radio Expo offerings in advance of the show should check out the several podcasts starting at 0200 UTC on Saturday (Friday, March 12, in US time zones) from the Podcasting Pavilion as well as a Techno Dance Party After Hours from the Amateur Space Radio Auditorium.

Visit the QSO Today Ham Expo website for more information about the Expo and tickets. There’s still time to get early bird discounted tickets ($10); the price of admission increases to $12.50 on March 12.

ARRL is a QSO Today Virtual Ham Expo partner.