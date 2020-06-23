ARRL has announced that Orlando HamCation® will host the 2021 ARRL National Convention in Orlando, Florida, February 11 – 14. The convention will mark the 75th anniversary of HamCation— one of the largest annual ham radio gatherings. The convention theme, “reDiscover Radio,” is a rallying call for radio amateurs committed to developing knowledge and skills in radio technology and radio communication.

The convention will kick off on Thursday, February, 11 with a series of day-long ARRL Training Tracks and a National Convention luncheon at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Orlando at SeaWorld. A complete program and list of presenters will be available later this summer. Registration will open in the fall. HamCation will host the rest of the convention Friday – Sunday, February 12 – 14, at the Central Florida Fairgrounds and Expo Park in Orlando.

HamCation is sponsored by the Orlando Amateur Radio Club (OARC), an ARRL-affiliated club. OARC is supported by volunteers from radio clubs throughout the region. This year, an estimated 24,200 people attended all 3 days of the event. Details on tickets and information about forums, exhibits (including information for vendors and tailgaters), testing, travel, and preferred hotels with special rates are on the HamCation website.

Online ticket sales begin in August. Tickets purchased (postmarked) by December 1, 2020, will cost $15 and are valid for all 3 days.

ARRL and HamCation acknowledge that this year’s pandemic has introduced uncertainty into any long-term planning. Both organizations will follow all government and health requirements and guidelines as plans are committed for the 2021 event.