ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® will host the 9th Annual HamSCI Workshop, March 14–15, 2026, at Central Connecticut State University (CCSU) in New Britain, Connecticut, with activities also occurring at ARRL Headquarters in nearby Newington. Organizers for the Ham Radio Science Citizen Investigation (HamSCI) community are working hard to put together a memorable event that will bring together amateur radio operators, citizen scientists, students, and professional researchers.

This year’s theme, “Discovering Science Through Ham Radio,” highlights the vibrant intersection of amateur radio and scientific discovery. The 2026 workshop will showcase achievements across the community, including the latest advances in ionospheric research, Personal Space Weather Station development, meteor scatter propagation studies, and the expanding use of technology and techniques for real-time radio propagation sensing.

Participants can expect more than 50 oral and poster presentations, invited tutorials, and a Saturday evening banquet featuring a keynote address from a prominent member of the community. Attendees will also enjoy a visit to ARRL’s national headquarters, with tours of the ARRL Lab, W1HQ Radio Laboratory, and opportunities to get on the air from W1AW – the Hiram P. Maxim Memorial Station. Most attendees will participate in person, with a virtual option to be announced.

The workshop welcomes contributions and participation from all sectors of the HamSCI community, including:

Amateur radio operators and citizen scientists

Professional researchers

Academics and educators

Students at all levels

Presentation topics may explore:

Ionospheric and propagation effects of geomagnetic storms, solar flares, eclipses, and meteor showers

Personal Space Weather Station updates

Radio propagation modeling

Novel analytical techniques

Applications of HamSCI research to amateur radio operations

General interest topics in arts, literature, and history with a science or amateur radio connection

Registration Now Open. A variety of registration options are available, including full-weekend and single-day packages. The full weekend (Saturday and Sunday programs, plus both dinners) is $200. Details on the virtual-attendance option will be released at a later date.

Call for Abstracts. The abstract submission window is now open. Submissions (up to 350 words) for both oral presentations (20-minute slots) and poster sessions are invited through January 20, 2026. The Workshop Science Committee will notify accepted presenters by mid-February. Go to the workshop web page for details.

Travel Information. Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, is the closest airport to CCSU, located at 1615 Stanley Street, New Britain, CT. The conference will be held in the Student Center (see virtual campus map). There are many options for lodging at area hotels. Additional travel and accommodation details will be announced in early 2026.

The organizing committee includes representatives from The University of Scranton, New Jersey Institute of Technology, and ARRL. Financial support includes grants from the United States National Science Foundation and Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC).

For more information on the workshop, registration, and abstract submission, follow the HamSCI 2026 Workshop page at hamsci.org/hamsci2026.



About HamSCI

HamSCI, the Ham Radio Science Citizen Investigation, is a platform for publicizing and promoting projects that are consistent with the following objectives: Advance scientific research and understanding through amateur radio activities; Encourage the development of new technologies to support this research; Provide educational opportunities for the amateur community and the general public. HamSCI serves as a means for fostering collaborations between professional researchers and amateur radio operators. It assists in developing and maintaining standards and agreements between all people and organizations involved. For more information about HamSCI, visit hamsci.org.

About ARRL®

ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® was founded in 1914 as The American Radio Relay League, and is a noncommercial organization of radio amateurs. ARRL’s mission is to promote and protect the art, science, and enjoyment of amateur radio, and to develop the next generation of radio amateurs. ARRL supports members with opportunities to discover radio, to develop new skills, and to serve their local communities. ARRL’s charitable initiatives include programs to inspire youth to explore amateur radio and to pursue higher education and related career paths in wireless communications and related technical fields. ARRL is also the Secretariat of the International Amateur Radio Union (IARU). For more information about ARRL and amateur radio, visit www.arrl.org.