Join ARRL live from W1AW via YouTube for 2022 ARRL Field Day! See all of the fun involved with Field Day, and ask your questions about the event in the Live Chat and get them answered in real time. Watch on ARRL's YouTube channel at youtu.be/RN8mc3NVdwg starting on June 25, 2022, at 1:30 PM Eastern / 10:30 AM Pacific / 1730 UTC.



W1AW is among the world's most recongizable call signs. It is the primary operating station of ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio®, and is located on the grounds of ARRL Headquarters in Newington, Connecticut.

For more information about 2022 ARRL Field Day, visit www.arrl.org/field-day.