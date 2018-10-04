The first ARRL VEC Amateur Radio examination session in Cambodia was held on April 5. The session resulted in two new Technician licensees, both Cambodian nationals, and one university professor who tested all the way to Amateur Extra-class in a single bound. Currently, no path exists for Cambodians to obtain an Amateur Radio license in that Southeast Asia nation, but qualifying for an FCC-issued US license enables licensees to obtain a Cambodian license based on their US tickets.

“This is very exciting news!” ARRL VEC Manager Maria Somma, AB1FM, said. Volunteer Examiners were Mike Adams, KH0AS — a resident of Cambodia who holds XU7AJA; Guy West, N0MMA/XU7AKA, and David Creel, AH0AM, who visits Cambodia often.

Participants were associated with the National Polytechnic Institute of Cambodia (NPIC). The radio club there has been active in contests for the past 3 years, using Adams’ XU7AJA call sign. Adams has been working in Cambodia for more than 20 years and living there full time for the past 3 years. He said that, while foreigners can get a reciprocal license, there is no process for Cambodians to earn a ham one, except to show a foreign radio license.

“We hope to work with the Ministry of Post and Telecoms to show there is a demand for Amateur Radio in Cambodia,” he said.