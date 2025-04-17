The 76th International DX Convention was held in Visalia, California, from April 11 – 13. A major focus of this year’s conference was the future of DXpeditions. A full day of informative presentations was focused on the Next Generation DXing Program.

ARRL was there to engage with members and document the sessions on video. The first of many NextGen DX presentations is available now on the ARRLHQ YouTube channel. The playlist will be built out in coming days with the rest of the material.

Session 1 focuses on mission planning. The forum is moderated by noted DXer Ned Stearns, AA7A, who also serves as ARRL Vice Director for the Southwestern Division. The panel includes George Wallner, AA7JV; Don Greenbaum, N1DG, and ARRL Radiosport and Regulatory Affairs Manager Bart Jahnke, W9JJ. Each of the four experts share their perspective on the current state of DXpeditions and what evolving technology and regulatory situations mean for the future.



Even if you never plan to go on a DXpedition, the information in these sessions will give you deep insight into what goes on into making one of these far-flung activations happen. The panelists hope that some may even be inspired to enter the world of operating from rare entities.