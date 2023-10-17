The ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® website, ARRL.org, will be unavailable on Monday, October 23, 2023, due to scheduled maintenance. Those needing assistance with joining ARRL or renewing their existing memberships, as well as anyone interested in ordering products offered by ARRL, are invited to call the ARRL Member Services team at 888-277-5289 (toll-free US) or 860-594-0200 from 8:00 AM through 7:00 PM while we improve the website to better serve amateur radio. Check the ARRL Facebook page for more updates.