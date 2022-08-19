ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® has announced the hiring of Steve Berry, N1EZ, into the new position of Director of Information Technology. He's from Bedford, New Hampshire, and has been a radio amateur for 45 years.



Berry began his 35-year IT career in software development within a wide range of environments, from firmware to Unix device drivers and application development. While working for AT&T Bell Labs (now known as Nokia Bell Labs) as a network consultant, he built his first consulting firm focused on Unix networking and electronic publishing.



After the acquisition of that firm, he worked in senior-level management positions within systems integration and consulting organizations before founding Strafford Technology in 1995.



Strafford offered Business Intelligence consulting services and eventually focused on delivering Enterprise Performance Management solutions to Fortune 500 organizations based on Oracle/Hyperion technology.



In 2012, Berry and his team built the first Oracle Hyperion-managed application hosting service on the Amazon Web Services platform. Strafford was acquired by Apps Associates in 2020.



"I'm pleased to welcome Steve into this new role at ARRL Headquarters," said CEO David Minster, NA2AA. "The position and its responsibilities are key to helping us achieve ARRL's ongoing digital transformation for the benefit of our members."



As Director of Information Technology, Berry is responsible for the overall strategic and operational IT functions, including continuous evaluation and execution of processes, systems, applications, and infrastructure. Berry manages a team of professional IT contributors, including a development team and project leaders. Together, they fulfill a variety of technology services for the organization, such as corporate databases and systems, websites and web services, server support, and coordinating outside suppliers of technology services and contracted resources.



"I feel truly honored to give back to ARRL and the hobby. Both have done so much for me, especially with the many friends I have made over the years and the ham mentors who gave me a start in my career," said Berry.