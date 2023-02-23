Kevin Beal, K8EAL, has joined ARRL staff as the Director of Development. He has a significant background in nonprofit administration, and for the last 17 years, has managed large-scale projects and teams. His previous experience includes various roles supporting organizations and higher education institutions with program management, events, alumni engagement, and fundraising.



Beal has also worked on cybersecurity infrastructure training projects supported by the Federal Emergency Management Association (FEMA) and feels that amateur radio has significant value as an emergency communications tool.



With a father who was an electronics engineer during Vietnam in the US Army Signal Corps, Beal has been surrounded by radio his whole life. “I grew up in a household of spare electronics and communications equipment where at-home repair and soldering were commonplace,” he said. He’s excited to grow as a licensed ham and was thrilled to make a contact from the Hiram Percy Maxim Memorial Station as W1AW.



He joins ARRL after a career at his alma mater, Norwich University, from which he earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in international conflict management and resolution. As a cadet at Norwich University, he participated in the Naval and Marine Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (NROTC) as a part of the cadre training new cadets, and he was a member of the Cavalry Troop.



Beal looks forward to getting to know ARRL donors. He and his wife live in Connecticut near ARRL Headquarters with their two daughters and their rescued hound. On most weekends during the winter, he can be found on the road taking his oldest daughter to her next hockey game.