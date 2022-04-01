ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® is pleased to announce the hiring of Josh Johnston, KE5MHV, into the role of Director of Emergency Management. Johnston is from Ozone, Arkansas, and comes to ARRL with 16 years of experience as the Director of Johnson County (Arkansas) Department of Emergency Management. He holds an Extra class Amateur Radio license as well as being an ARES® Emergency Coordinator, Volunteer Examiner, and ARRL-registered Instructor. Johnston is also certified in FEMA NIMS as well as CISA AUXCOMM Communications Unit Leader (COML). He holds a Bachelor of Science in Emergency Administration and Management from Arkansas Tech University.



“I am happy to welcome Josh to the ARRL staff and to add his talent and knowledge to our team,” said ARRL CEO David Minster, NA2AA. “His contribution will help ARRL continue to support our dedicated volunteers of the Amateur Radio Emergency Service, improve opportunities for training, and advance our relationships throughout the EmComm community.” With extensive experience in inter-agency cooperation and planning, Johnston is well versed in the different aspects of emergency management and leading both professional and volunteer operators. He has experience in communications planning and execution in the field and at the local and state level. As an Arkansas Master Certified Emergency Manager and past Board Member of Arkansas Emergency Management Association, where he served as president for 2 years, Johnston has experience working with government and agency representatives as well as being boots-on-the-ground in the field.



Johnston will be based at ARRL’s headquarters in Newington, Connecticut and will be working with staff and member-volunteers, and coordinating with the ARRL Board’s new Emergency Communications and Field Services Committee (EC-FSC).