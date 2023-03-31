ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® is pleased to welcome Sierra Harrop, W5DX, to its headquarters staff as Public Relations and Outreach Manager. Harrop brings 20 years of experience as a multi-award-winning television storyteller, producer, and host to the role. She leads ARRL’s outreach and communications strategy to promote the awareness and value of the Amateur Radio Service to the public at large, and to show the value of ARRL and the contributions of its member-volunteers. Harrop also leads the teams responsible for ARRL News and the association’s social media presence.



Harrop was first licensed in 1999 as a teen and has been an active radio amateur since. “I grew up in a family of hams, and it has been an important part of my entire life,” she said. Both of her parents were active hams, as is her brother. “I grew up with a tower next to my swing set and a ham shack down the hall from my childhood bedroom,” she said. Harrop’s call sign had been her late father’s.



ARRL recruited Harrop from an 11-year stint with the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) in Frederick, Maryland, where she had been creating content about aviation for the national membership association. Prior to that, she spent time as a news anchor, reporter, and storm chaser for several television stations in her native Oklahoma and Texas. “Amateur radio was always onboard my storm chasing vehicles. I was live on TV warning the public directly, but simultaneously transmitting reports to the National Weather Service via amateur radio repeaters,” she recalled.



Harrop has been appointed by ARRL President Rick Roderick, K5UR, to chair the Public Relations Committee. She will also develop and support ARRL’s extensive all-volunteer network of Public Information Coordinators (PICs) and Public Information Officers (PIOs).



Harrop shared her excitement about her new role at ARRL. “To have the opportunity to work every day and advance a hobby that has meant so much to me and my family is the honor of a lifetime,” she said. “The work is meaningful, and I look forward to telling the story of ARRL and its members, far and wide.”



Harrop is a certificated pilot with endorsements for tail wheel, high-performance, and complex airplanes. She enjoys flying in the backcountry of the American West, and especially landing off-airport to go camping. Her favorite aspects of ham radio are HF DXing and working VHF simplex while aeronautical mobile. “I love the global community of amateur radio and the new friendships it leads to,” she said.