The ARRL West Central Florida Section is marking its 20th anniversary this year. The Section newsletter, the WCF Presser, includes information on celebratory activities. A K4WCF special event in January will activate all 10 of the Section’s counties, with additional K4WCF special events later in the year. The West Central Florida Section website also has a new look for the 20th anniversary celebration, its first since January 2015.

West Central Florida was ARRL’s 71st Section. It includes Charlotte, DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, and Sarasota counties. The current West Central Florida Section Manager is Darrell Davis, KT4WX.