Club Newsletter Contest — Call for Submissions!

As part of ARRL’s Year of the Club ARRL is hosting a Club Newsletter Contest.

A club newsletter can keep members informed of news and upcoming events, keep them interested between meetings and activities, teach them about ham radio skills and technology, or even make them laugh, remember, or set an operating goal — the sky’s the limit! ARRL wants to see what your club does with the mix of information that can go into a newsletter. Enter the Club Newsletter Contest for the chance to have your newsletter honored in QST. Here are the rules and requirements:

The Club Newsletter Contest is open to ARRL Affiliated Clubs that have published a newsletter for at least one (1) year.

Submit PDF files of 1 year’s worth of consecutively published issues — no gaps — ending with your most recent issue. If your newsletter is monthly, submit 12 consecutive issues. If your newsletter is bimonthly, submit six consecutive issues. If your newsletter is quarterly, submit four consecutive issues.

Publication dates may span 2024/2025/2026, if necessary. For example, if your newsletter is published monthly and the September 2025 issue is your most recent publication at the time of your submission, send us all 12 issues from October 2024 through September 2025. Do not send additional issues once you have submitted 1 year’s worth of issues.

Submissions must include a completed Club Newsletter Contest Submission Form www.arrl.org/club-newsletter-contest, which asks for information about your club and newsletter, as well as a 500-word statement on the purpose of your newsletter, and how the newsletter’s contents and design fulfill that purpose. Part of the judging process will include a comparison of these statements with the newsletter samples.

Winners will be notified in May 2026, with awards presented at Huntsville Hamfest in August 2026.

Winners will be announced in a 2026 issue of QST, as part of ARRL’s Year of the Club celebration. The QST article may present material from the 500-word statements supplied in the winners’ Club Newsletter Contest Submission Form. Please note that winners may be asked to supply high-resolution files of specific newsletter pages.

Submission Deadline: Friday, January 30, 2026, 4 p.m. Eastern time.