A club website can keep members informed of news and upcoming events, keep them interested between meetings and activities, teach them about ham radio skills and technology, or even make them laugh, remember, or set an operating goal — the sky’s the limit! As part of ARRL’s Year of the Club celebration in 2026, ARRL wants to see your club’s website.

Enter the Club Website Contest for the chance to have your website honored in QST. Here are the rules and requirements:

The Club Website Contest is open to ARRL Affiliated Clubs that maintain a club website.

Submissions must include a completed Club Website Contest Submission Form, which asks for information about your club and its website, as well as a 500-word statement on the purpose or goals of your website, and how the features and configuration of the website fulfill the purpose/goals. Part of the judging process will include a comparison of your statement with the website itself.

Winners will be notified in May 2026, with awards presented at Huntsville Hamfest in August 2026.

Winners will be announced in a 2026 issue of QST, as part of ARRL’s Year of the Club celebration. The QST article may present material from the 500-word statements supplied in the winners’ Club Website Contest Submission Form. Please note that winners may be asked to supply high-resolution files of specific website pages.

Submission Deadline: Friday, January 30, 2026, 4 p.m. Eastern time.



NOTE: Once you send your Submission Form, you may update content (text, images, data) on your website as needed, per your club’s normal operation, but you may not make significant changes to the site’s structure or functionality until April 1, 2026.