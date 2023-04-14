The Amateur Radio Software Award (ARSA) Committee has announced that GridTracker, a project led by Stephen Loomis, N0TTL, and the GridTracker.org team, has been selected as the recipient of the 4th annual Amateur Radio Software Award.



The award recognizes software projects that enhance amateur radio and promote innovation, freedom, and openness in amateur radio software development.



The committee received many nominations for the 2023 award, and after careful consideration, GridTracker was chosen as the winner. The committee was impressed by the breadth of features in GridTracker, its innovative graphic interface, and its ability to make amateur radio more fun.



GridTracker is a tool that visualizes WSJT-X amateur radio traffic, like FT8 and contacts from log files, which makes it easier for radio amateurs to track their contacts and participate in contests. Its unique approach to visualizing radio traffic adds a new dimension of enjoyment to the radio art.



To learn more about GridTracker, visit https://gridtracker.org.



As part of the award, Loomis has requested that a $300 grant be donated to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Oregon, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness.



The ARSA Committee is already looking forward to next year's award and welcomes input and nominations for future awards.