The Volunteer Monitor (VM) Program is a joint initiative between ARRL and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to enhance compliance in the Amateur Radio Service. This is the VM Program Report for August 2021.

Licensees in Pawcatuck, Connecticut; Wamego, Kansas; Valley Cottage, New York; Long Valley, New Jersey; Columbia, South Carolina, and Maryville, Tennessee, were sent Advisory Notices concerning operation on frequencies that were set aside for Haiti earthquake emergency communications by the International Amateur Radio Union (IARU) Region 2 Emergency Coordinator.

Licensees in Prineville, Winston, Silver Lake, and Roseburg, Oregon; Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Houston, Texas, were sent Advisory Notices concerning failure to identify, as required by Section 97.119(a) of the FCC Amateur Radio Service, pursuant to a nationwide rule compliance review of operations on 3.819 MHz and 3.953 MHz.

A former licensee in Seabrook, Texas, was sent an Advisory Notice concerning operation with an expired license.

An FT8 operator in Orion, Michigan, was sent to an Advisory Notice reminding him of the 200 W power limit on 30 meters.

A licensee in New Caney, Texas, was sent a final notice that his case was being referred to the FCC for license revocation or deletion of voice privileges from his license.

A Good Operator commendation was sent to an operator in Roseville, California, for Exemplary Amateur Procedure on May 21, 2021, during the 40-meter California Rescue Communications Net.

The revised total for VM monitoring in July was 5,746 hours — the highest number of hours monitored since the inception of the VM Program.

The IT staff at ARRL Headquarters completed work on an automated system for Volunteer Monitors to report monthly monitoring hours and Incident Reports. — Thanks to Riley Hollingsworth, K4ZDH, Volunteer Monitor Program Administrator