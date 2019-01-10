The Wireless Institute of Australia (WIA) reports Australia’s communications regulator ACMA is reinstating the reciprocal arrangement for US Amateur Radio license holders.

“The reinstatement follows a period of suspension of reciprocity precipitated by a complainant objecting to the granting of [Australian] licenses,” a WIA statement read. “The WIA believes that irrespective of the motivations of the complainant to raise their objections, the impact of the suspension was only to increase barriers to entry to Amateur Radio in Australia, and was most unhelpful.”

The WIA expressed its pleasure that the restriction was lifted. A reciprocal license is valid only for 12 months from the date of issue and cannot be renewed or extended unless the holder passes the local regulations examination.