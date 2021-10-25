The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) amateur radio office has been receiving a high volume of requests for the newly available 2 × 1 contest call signs. ACMA says the processing time for exam and call sign applications is now 15 business days. Use of the new call signs starts November 1, for contests only. At this point, each call sign is valid for 1 year. All 26 VK3-prefix 2 × 1 call signs were snapped up quickly; demand was lower in other call areas. A database of 2 × 1 call signs is available.