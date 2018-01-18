The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) allows all radio amateurs to substitute the VK prefix with AX on Australia Day, Friday, January 26, the Wireless Institute of Australia reminds.

Australia Day commemorates the First Fleet’s arrival in 1788 at Sydney Cove and the establishment of a European settlement at Port Jackson, with the raising of the British flag by Governor Arthur Phillip. Akin to Independence Day in the US, on Australia Day many celebrate the country and its culture, flying the national flag and celebrating with fireworks.