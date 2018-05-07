All Baker Island KH1/KH7Z DXpedition operating positions went silent at 1200 UTC on July 5. The final contact was on FT8 with JA2FJP on 80 meters. The 14-member team, accompanied by a US Fish and Wildlife Service escort, expect to be off the island by 0000 UTC on July 6 for the 6-day voyage across the International Dateline to Fiji.

“The team is very tired but proud of QSO totals, over 16,000 unique calls in the log, and successful deployment of new DXpedition version of FT8 that showed over 6,000 unique calls in our log,” reported team member Don Greenbaum, N1DG, who said the team celebrated Independence Day with hot dogs and burgers.

The 9-day stay on Baker yielded more than 60,000 contacts, including more than 1,200 on 160 meters under mid-summer conditions. Greenbaum said the DXpedition’s use of FT8 allowed many hams with modest stations to put KH1/KH7Z in the log. The team began tearing down the stations and equipment on July 4.