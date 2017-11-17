The votes are in, and the ballots have been tallied at ARRL Headquarters in contested Director and Vice Director elections.

In a two-way race to fill the Dakota Division Director’s chair being vacated by Kent Olson, KA0LDG, the Division’s members have elected Matt Holden, K0BBC, of Bloomington, Minnesota. Holden, the current Vice Director, received 698 votes, while Dean Summers, N0ND, of Dickinson, North Dakota, got 345 votes. Holden had been appointed as Vice Director in February 2016 after former Director Greg Widin, K0GW, became ARRL First Vice President. Olson announced earlier this year that he would not seek another term.

In a four-way race for the Vice Director’s chair that Holden will vacate, the winner was Lynn Nelson, W0ND, of Minot, North Dakota. Nelson earned 427 votes; Tom Karnauskas, N0UW, of Owatonna, Minnesota, received 338 votes; Chris Stallkamp, KI0D, of Selby, South Dakota got 175 votes; and Jay Maynard, K5ZC, of Fairmont, Minnesota, picked up 93 votes. Nelson is North Dakota Section Manager, while Stallkamp is South Dakota Section Manager.

In the Atlantic Division, now headed by Director Tom Abernethy, W3TOM, who qualified for re-election, ARRL members chose Riley Hollingsworth, K4ZDH, as Vice Director, In the final tally, Hollingsworth of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, received 2,559 votes, while Lloyd Roach, K3QNT, of Bedford, Pennsylvania, garnered 1,348 votes. Hollingsworth had served as FCC special counsel overseeing Amateur Radio enforcement.

In the Midwest Division, Director Rod Blocksome, K0DAS, was challenged for re-election by Cecil Miller, WB0RIW, of Wichita, Kansas. The winner was Blocksome with 1,249 votes, while Miller tallied 792. Vice Director Art Zygielbaum, K0AIZ, was unopposed for re-election. Blocksome was appointed Midwest Division Vice Director in 2010. Subsequently he filled the vacancy created when then-Midwest Division Director Bruce Frahm, K0BJ, was elected as ARRL Second Vice President.

Running unopposed for new terms were Delta Division Director David Norris, K5UZ; Vice Director Ed Hudgens, WB4RHQ; Great Lakes Division Director Dale Williams, WA8EFK, and Vice Director Tom Delaney, W8WTD.

The Ethics and Elections Committee established the eligibility of all candidates and declared all unopposed candidates elected for 3-year terms starting January 1, 2018.