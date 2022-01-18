Saif D. Shahid, S21A/KF6WJZ/G1NWJ, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, died on January 10. He was 73. Shahid was the founder and President of the Bangladesh Amateur Radio League (BARL), which was established after more than 12 years of hard lobbying and negotiating with government officials by Shahid and others. Until then, amateur radio operation from Bangladesh had been sporadic and of questionable legality.

The BARL became an International Amateur Radio Union (IARU) member-society in 1988. Shahid, whose background was in mechanical engineering and information technology, was the first Bangladeshi national to be licensed. He had been living in the US since 1999 with his family, which includes his wife Mamtaz, S21J/KF6WJY — the first woman to be licensed in Bangladesh — and daughter Maria Ashna, S21JA/ex-KF6WJX.