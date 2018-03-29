ARRL Field Day — the most popular on-the-air operating event in Amateur Radio — is June 23-24, and official gear and supplies are now available from ARRL. Shirts, pins, patches, stickers, and — of course — coffee mugs are a great way to acknowledge — and commemorate — your participation in this annual event. There are two T-shirt color options — navy blue and white. Order one or one of each! Pair it with an ARRL hat of your choice, in black, khaki or red and white.

Encourage club members, family, friends, and prospective hams to take part using ARRL Field Day with recruitment posters and attractive “Get on the Air” (GOTA) pins for those newcomers.

This year, many groups and participants may choose to combine 2018 Field Day with our year-long operating event — 2018 ARRL International Grid Chase (IGC) — working stations in as many grid squares as possible and uploading log data to ARRL's Logbook of The World (LoTW).

Clubs are encouraged to order early. Place a group order and pay just $12.50 shipping for all orders over $50 (while supplies last). Get your 2018 ARRL Field Day supplies from the ARRL online store or by calling (888) 277-5289 in the US, Monday through Friday, from 8 AM to 5 PM Eastern Time. Outside the US, call (860) 594-0355.

The complete 2018 ARRL Field Day packet is online. ARRL encourages participants to register their Field Day operations using the FD Site Locator.