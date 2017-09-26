Team Belarus topped the field at the 2017 High-Speed Telegraphy Competition (HST) in Hungary over the September 9-10 weekend. In addition, team member Stanislau Haurylenka, EW8GS, set a world record in the male category on RugZ XP, call sign recognition competition, with a speed of 943 characters per minute.

The 14th High-Speed Telegraphy World Championships opened September 8 in Esztergom, Hungary. Participants from 19 nations and 3 continents registered to take part in the event. In second place was Team Russia, while Team Romania placed third.

This year’s event date was shifted to avoid conflicting with the International Amateur Radio Union Region 1 (IARU-R1) General Conference. The Hungarian Radio Amateur Society (MRASZ) hosted the 2017 HST, which is sponsored by IARU. Hungary was the site of the first HST in 1995.