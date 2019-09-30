The team from Belarus dominated the 16th High-Speed Telegraphy (HST) World Championship in mid-September, sponsored by the International Amateur Radio Union (IARU). Belarus came away with more than two-thirds of the medals, with several other countries’ teams sharing the rest. Representatives of 19 countries participated in the championship, which took place in Albena, Bulgaria, sponsored by the Bulgarian Federation of Radio Amateurs.

Belarus team member Stanislau Haurylenka, EW8GS, ran up a score of 291,597 points, to top the old world record of 288,671 in the male RufzXP category. The top speed achieved during the attempt was 943 characters/minute or 195 WPM. Teodora Karastoyanova, LZ2CWW, set a new female record in the event, with 293,877 points and a maximum speed of 943 characters/minute or 195 WPM. Last May, she set an official female record in the Romanian Championships with 286,944 points.

In all, 60 male and 30 female competitors took part in the events, which included reception of five letter/figure/mixed groups for a period of 1 minute according to the software provided, transmission of five letter/figure/mixed groups for a period of 1 minute, and “radio amateur practicing tests,” using RufzXP software for call sign receiving, and Morse Runner for pileup receiving.

The HST competition also includes entry categories for “young” males and females (age 16 and younger) and “junior’ males and females (up to age 21). Official results as well as the world record list are available online.

The 17th IARU HST World Championship will take place in 2020 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. — Thanks to IARU Region 1