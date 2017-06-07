Radio amateurs in Belize, Cyprus, and the Philippines now have access to contiguous 60-meter bands.

In Belize, the secondary allocation of 5,351.5 to 5,366.5 kHz has become available with a maximum EIRP of 25 W.

The Cyprus telecoms regulator, the Department of Electronic Communications, on June 30 issued a gazette notice updating the national frequency table to include the new WRC-15 secondary allocation of 5,351.5 to 5,366.5 kHz with a maximum EIRP of 15 W, as well as the secondary MW allocation of 472 to 479 kHz, with a maximum EIRP of 1 W.

The Philippines Telecom Regulator, the National Telecommunications Commission, has granted amateur access to 5,351.5 to 5,366.5 kHz under ITU footnote 5.133B, with a maximum EIRP of 15 W. -- Thanks to Paul Gaskell, G4MWO/The 5 MHz Newsletter