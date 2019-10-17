Bidding gets under way today, October 17, on more than 230 items on the block in the 14th annual ARRL Online Auction. Bidding begins at 10 AM EST (1400 UTC). The auction will continue through Thursday, October 24, closing at 10 PM EST (Friday, October 25, at 0200 UTC).

The 2019 auction includes lab-tested QST “Product Review” gear, vintage books, used equipment, and one-of-a-kind items. Some premier “Product Review” items up for bid include the Elecraft KPA1500 legal-limit HF and 6-meter linear amplifier, the Icom IC-7610 HF and 6-meter transceiver, the Palstar LA-1K 160 – 6 meter amplifier, the FlexRadio Systems FLEX-6400M HF and 6-meter SDR transceiver, and the Kenwood TS-890 HF and 6-meter transceiver.

Among book offerings in the auction are the “sold out” 2019 Handbook Boxed Set, a special defense edition of The Radio Amateur’s Handbook from 1942, and a 1949 ARRL Antenna Book.

Proceeds from the annual Online Auction benefit ARRL education programs. Bidders must register (your arrl.org user ID and password will not work on the auction site). If you have registered for a previous ARRL Online Auction, you may use the same log-in information this year.