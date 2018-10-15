More than 230 items will be on the block as bidding gets under way on Friday, October 19, for the 13th Annual ARRL On-Line Auction. The auction will continue through Friday, October 26. An auction preview opens on Wednesday, October 17.

The 2018 auction includes lab-tested QST “Product Review” gear, vintage books, used equipment, and one-of-a-kind items, plus the ARRL Lab team has contributed four of the very popular “mystery boxes.”

Some premier “Product Review” items up for bid include the Apache Labs ANAN-8000DLE HF and 6-meter SDR transceiver, an Icom IC-R8600 communications receiver, a Yaesu FT-991 HF/VHF/UHF transceiver, BridgeCom Systems BCM-144 2-meter mobile transceiver, and many more items.

The auction also will offer items donated from the popular television series “Last Man Standing,” starring Tim Allen, an actual radio amateur who portrays the fictional Mike Baxter, KA0XTT, in the show, which has featured ham radio in some episodes.

Among book offerings in the auction are History of QRP in the US 1924 – 1960, a special defense edition of The Radio Amateur’s Handbook from 1942, and a 1958 ARRL Handbook.

Proceeds from the annual On-Line Auction benefit ARRL education programs. These include activities to license new hams, strengthen Amateur Radio Emergency Service® training, offer continuing technical and operating education, and create instructional materials.

All bidders must register (your arrl.org user ID and password will not work on the auction site). If you have registered for a previous ARRL On-Line Auction, you may use the same log-in information. If you have forgotten your user ID or password, click on the “Help” tab for instructions on how to retrieve these credentials. Make sure your correct address and other information are up to date. The auction site only accepts Visa and Mastercard.