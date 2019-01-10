More than 230 items will go on the block as bidding begins on Thursday, October 17, at 10 AM EST (1400 UTC) for the 14th Annual ARRL Online Auction. The auction will continue through Thursday, October 24, closing at 10 PM EST. An auction preview opens on Monday, October 14.

The 2019 auction includes lab-tested QST “Product Review” gear, vintage books, used equipment, and one-of-a-kind items, plus the ARRL Lab team has contributed four of its very popular “mystery boxes.”

Some premier “Product Review” items up for bid include the Elecraft KAP 1500 legal-limit HF and 6-meter linear amplifier, the Icom IC-7310 HF and 6-meter transceiver, the Palstar LA-1K 160 – 6 meter amplifier, the FlexRadio Systems FLEX-6400M HF and 6-meter SDR transceiver, and many more items.

The auction will also offer items donated from the popular television series Last Man Standing, starring Tim Allen, an actual radio amateur who portrays the fictional Mike Baxter, KA0XTT, in the show, which has featured ham radio in some episodes.

Among book offerings in the auction are the “sold out” 2019 Handbook Boxed Set, a special defense edition of The Radio Amateur’s Handbook from 1942, and a 1949 ARRL Antenna Book.

Proceeds from the annual Online Auction benefit ARRL education programs. These include activities to license new hams, strengthen Amateur Radio Emergency Service (ARES®) training, offer continuing technical and operating education, and create instructional materials.

All bidders must register (your arrl.org user ID and password will not work on the auction site). If you have registered for a previous ARRL Online Auction, you may use the same log-in information. If you have forgotten your user ID or password, click on the “Help” tab for instructions on how to retrieve these credentials. Make sure your correct address and other information are up to date. The auction site only accepts Visa and MasterCard.