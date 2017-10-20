The 12th Annual ARRL On-Line Auction is on, with more than 250 items up for bid this year. The list includes QST Product Review gear — already ARRL Lab tested — as well as vintage books, previously owned gear, and one-of-a-kinds. The ARRL Lab team also has contributed four of the very popular “mystery boxes.”

Some of the premier Product Review items up for bid include the FlexRadio Systems FLEX-6500 SDR transceiver and updated SmartSDR software for Windows, Elecraft KX2 HF QRP transceiver, Kenwood TH-D74A analog and D-STAR VHF/UHF transceiver, and the Yaesu FT-891 HF and 6-meter transceiver.

Among the book offerings this year are The World of Ham Radio 1901-1950, a special 1942 defense edition of The Radio Amateur’s Handbook, and Fundamental of SSB by Collins.

Proceeds from the yearly On-Line Auction benefit ARRL education programs. These include activities to license new hams, strengthen Amateur Radio Emergency Service (ARES) training, offer continuing technical and operating education, and create instructional materials.

All bidders must register. Your arrl.org user ID and password will not work on the auction site. If you have registered for past auctions, you may use the same log-in information. If you have forgotten, simply click the “Help” tab, and you’ll find instructions as to how to retrieve your password or user ID. At the same time, take the opportunity to make sure that you update address and other information if you plan to bid. The auction site only accepts Visa and MasterCard credit cards.