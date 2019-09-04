The bidding has begun in the Out of This World ARISS Auction, which wraps up on April 14 at 2200 UTC. A new JVC Kenwood TS-890S is attracting many bidders. Bids are also coming in for a six-volume boxed set of the 2019 edition of The ARRL Handbook. Both prizes, donated by JVC Kenwood and ARRL, are signed by an astronaut.

Proceeds from the online auction will benefit the ARISS initiative to launch a new, custom-built, higher-power radio system in late 2019 with its voice repeater and improved packet, APRS, and SSTV capability that thousands of hams can enjoy. ARISS also seeks to maintain the momentum of introducing ham radio to thousands of students, teachers, parents, and whole communities through Amateur Radio contacts with members of the International Space Station (ISS) crew, inspiring students about STEM and radio.

AMSAT-NA, another ARISS sponsor, has provided components of the auction infrastructure. If auctions aren't your thing, consider a contribution to ARISS. Look for the “Donate” button near the top right-hand corner of the page, or email Rosalie White, K1STO. – Thanks to ARISS