The Argentine Institute of Radio Astronomy’s 30-meter dish antenna will be active on 1296 MHZ EME until November 3 running an effective isotropic radiated power (EIRP) of 10 megawatts on SSB, CW, and JT65 (the dish provides 50 dB of gain).

Operation will focus on 1296.1 MHz. Operation schedule: October 30, 1615 – 2015 UTC; October 31, 1715 – 2115 UTC; November 1, 1800 – 2200 UTC; November 2, 1900 – 2300 UTC, and November 3, 1950 – 2350 UTC.