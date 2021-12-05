The Bigfoot Radio Net Spring Expedition 2021 is underway until May 15, 0000 – 0801 UTC on 14.255 and 7.255 MHz. The Bigfoot Radio Net Expeditionary Team will return to the Kiamichi Mountains of southeastern Oklahoma and the Winding Stair Mountains of southwestern Arkansas in the Ouachita National Forest. Marine mobile operations via pirogue and canoe in various bayous, swamps, and lakes are possible. Bigfoot has often been seen and heard in these parts. Track progress and send messages via Automatic Packet Reporting System (APRS) to KF5THB-7. Start and stop times are approximate. Radio operations will be backwoods, solar-powered, and tent-sheltered. For more information, visit the Bigfoot Radio Net Facebook page for the latest plans, schedules, and frequencies. QSL to Michael Boydston, KF5THB, 103 N. Crockett St., Henrietta, TX 76365.