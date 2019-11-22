Starting at 0000 UTC on November 28, ARRL will be offering a 10% discount on all applications for DX Century Club, Worked All States, and VHF/UHF Century Club awards and endorsements, including plaques, made through ARRL’s Logbook of The World. (For WPX and WAZ, only award credits can be discounted as CQ Communications is the issuer of these awards.)

The 10% discount will be taken off the total charge. The discount is on total ARRL charges and includes 10% off shipping.

The sale will run for 11 days and end at 2359 UTC on December 8.