Bob Buus, W2OD, of Holmdel, has been appointed as Northern New Jersey Section Manager to succeed Steve Ostrove, K2SO (SK), who stepped down on September 22 due to failing health. Buus will serve out the current term of office, which concludes on June 30, 2021.

An ARRL Life Member, Buus had been serving as an Assistant SM and an Emergency Coordinator. He is also an ARRL Volunteer Examiner and Life Member of ARRL. Ostrove had recommended Buus to be appointed to replace him, and ARRL Hudson Division Director Ria Jairam, N2RJ, agreed with his choice. ARRL Radiosport and Field Services Manager Bart Jahnke, W9JJ, made the appointment, which is effective immediately.