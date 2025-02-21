Robert “Bob” Buus, W2OD, passed away on February 18, 2025. He has served as the ARRL Northern New Jersey Section Manager since 2020. Buus served as an Assistant Section Manager, Emergency Coordinator, and Net Manager prior to his appointment.

Buus was born in Minnesota and was first licensed in 1950. He graduated from the University of North Dakota with a degree in electrical engineering. He worked for Bell Laboratories and completed a master’s from New York University, according to his obituary.

Buus was a Volunteer Examiner and an ARRL Life Member. He was 87 years old.